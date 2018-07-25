CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday

Dope shit.

2 reads
Leave a comment
Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Juan Ocampo / Getty

Power fans, we have some dope news for you.

This Sunday, the one and only Kendrick Lamar will guest star on your favorite crime drama series. Executive producer Mark Canton said in a statement according to Rap Up, “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in ‘Power.’ Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

50 is definitely excited about the new addition, as he tweeted earlier today:

If you’re like us, we know you can’t wait to see who Kendrick Lamar will play. Tune into STARZ this Sunday, July 29 at 8 p.m. for K.Dot’s big reveal.

You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast This Sunday

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Faith Evans Now Has A Stevie J Tattoo…
 7 hours ago
07.25.18
You’ll Never Guess Who’s Joining The ‘Power’ Cast…
 8 hours ago
07.25.18
L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When…
 8 hours ago
07.25.18
Who Want Smoke? Here’s How Vic Mensa’s Beef…
 9 hours ago
07.25.18
LOL: Ellen Makes Millennials & Baby Boomers Look…
 10 hours ago
07.25.18
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 11 hours ago
07.25.18
Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A…
 13 hours ago
07.25.18
Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb…
 14 hours ago
07.25.18
Horsing Around: 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Learn…
 16 hours ago
07.25.18
Drake & Migos Postpone Aubrey & The Three…
 18 hours ago
07.25.18
50 Cent Shares Police Report Of Floyd Mayweather’s…
 18 hours ago
07.25.18
Funnyyy: This Black Guy Randomly Scares White People…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Schooled: Elders Hilariously React To Childish Gambino Lyrics
 1 day ago
07.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close