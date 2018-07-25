CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb Called Out An Employee For F*ckin’ Up

0 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonce at TIDAL X: 1015 benefit concert

Source: Getty

Do you remember that time Tyrese called out his assistant on Instagram because he forgot to pack his sneakers and Tyrese had to do radio interviews wearing church shoes and an Adidas tracksuit?

 

The assistant got fired but let that be a lesson when working for a celebrity, you have to stay on your P’s & Q’s.

Tyrese was neither the first nor last celebrity to call someone out for dropping the ball. Hit the flip for five more instances when employees got publicly embarrassed.

Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb Called Out An Employee For F*ckin’ Up was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb Called Out An Employee For F*ckin’ Up

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 2 hours ago
07.25.18
Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A…
 4 hours ago
07.25.18
Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb…
 5 hours ago
07.25.18
Horsing Around: 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Learn…
 7 hours ago
07.25.18
Drake & Migos Postpone Aubrey & The Three…
 9 hours ago
07.25.18
50 Cent Shares Police Report Of Floyd Mayweather’s…
 9 hours ago
07.25.18
Funnyyy: This Black Guy Randomly Scares White People…
 23 hours ago
07.24.18
UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital…
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Schooled: Elders Hilariously React To Childish Gambino Lyrics
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close