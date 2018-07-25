Do you remember that time Tyrese called out his assistant on Instagram because he forgot to pack his sneakers and Tyrese had to do radio interviews wearing church shoes and an Adidas tracksuit?

😭😭😂😂😂 y'all crazy if my dawg Tyrese washed up ‼️ I'll fire my assistant for some shit like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/8kiDTRdDJD — July 28 #SummerTimeCookOut18 (@BTSKsmoke) March 17, 2015

The assistant got fired but let that be a lesson when working for a celebrity, you have to stay on your P’s & Q’s.

Tyrese was neither the first nor last celebrity to call someone out for dropping the ball. Hit the flip for five more instances when employees got publicly embarrassed.

Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb Called Out An Employee For F*ckin’ Up was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: