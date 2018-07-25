CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A Beat And Album Cover From This Bay Area Producer?

Peep the evidence!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Nas Performs In Brisbane

Source: Mark Grimwade / Getty

Nas and Kanye West are up for question after the underground hip hop community noticed striking similarities with another artist.

It’s no secret Nasir was one of the five major releases from the Kanye-produced albums this summer. One of the major standouts from the release was the album cover, which featured four little Black boys, some of which were holding guns. The production was also interesting with songs like “Adam and Eve” being one of the standout tracks.

Ironically, both the cover and the song are speculated to have been taken from a Bay Area producer named The Architect.

Last October, he released a mixtape featuring remixes of Nas songs called The Architect x Nasty Nas (Remixes). One track off the project, “No Ideas Original,” features a sample of a 1974 song called “Gol-e Yakh” by Kourosh Yaghmaei. The Architect’s loop is pretty much the same as the one Kanye used for “Adam and Eve.” Peep the similarities below!

 

 

 

As for the album cover, the picture of the Black boys lined up was taken by journalist Mary Ellen Mark. Nas used it for Nasir and tweeted the image out the day of his album release party.

However, a few days before, The Architect released an album with rapper Nowaah the Flood called Trill Life Mathematiks and it used the exact same album cover given a few edits. Evidence below!

 

Interesting…

In an interview with Complex, The Architect didn’t seem too outraged by the similarities, but he definitely had questions.

“First of all, I like to think great minds think alike,” he said. “Second of all, it’s very odd when lightning strikes in the same place two to three times. Keep in mind they were noticing [Nowaah the Flood] on Mass Appeal. He was being featured on there a lot. They know about him because he has been around for a while.”

The Architect continued, “But with that said, I’m fully aware that a lot of the material that we use nowadays as far as on the underground is sample-based. Obviously, I don’t own the samples, so I wasn’t going to say anything about it….this is a new era of music where things like that can happen. We all have access to the Internet with the picture and the record, I guess. I don’t know. I obviously don’t know Nas and I don’t know Kanye West. I don’t know if they have a team working on this stuff. I hate to go around accusing people of stuff. I kind of let the public run with that, you know what I mean?”

 

Well it seems we’ll have to just leave it at that.

What do you think of the similar covers and song beats? Let us know if you’re staying woke or nah on Twitter and Facebook!

Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A Beat And Album Cover From This Bay Area Producer? was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A Beat And Album Cover From This Bay Area Producer?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
GG Music Premiere: Lou CharLe$‘ “Run It Back”
 2 hours ago
07.25.18
Conspiracy Talk: Did Nas & Kanye Steal A…
 4 hours ago
07.25.18
Somebody’s Getting Fired: 5 Times Your Favorite Celeb…
 5 hours ago
07.25.18
Horsing Around: 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Learn…
 7 hours ago
07.25.18
Drake & Migos Postpone Aubrey & The Three…
 9 hours ago
07.25.18
50 Cent Shares Police Report Of Floyd Mayweather’s…
 9 hours ago
07.25.18
Funnyyy: This Black Guy Randomly Scares White People…
 23 hours ago
07.24.18
UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital…
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 24 hours ago
07.24.18
Schooled: Elders Hilariously React To Childish Gambino Lyrics
 1 day ago
07.24.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 1 day ago
07.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close