50 Cent Shares Police Report Of Floyd Mayweather’s Son Saying His Dad Hit His Mom

50 Cent is now bringing in Floyd’s son into the picture.
It doesn’t look like 50 Cent is ready to stop taking shots at Floyd Mayweather anytime soon. After the G-Unit rapper said Floyd was responsible for the death of his late friend and his wife last night, Fif is now bringing Floyd’s son into the picture.
On Tuesday night, Fif kept the IG shots coming, first sharing a police report from Floyd’s son, Karaun, years ago that reveals Floyd was allegedly hitting his mother. “I saw my dad was on my mom and my mom said to go to the office my dad was hitting her,” the police report says.
