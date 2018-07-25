Drake & Migos Postpone Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour

Via | HipHopDX

Drake and Migos have postponed the start of their Aubrey & The Three Amigos Tour. A spokesperson for Drizzy confirmed the tour delay in a statement to The Denver Post.

“In order to deliver the high standard tour experience our fans expect and deserve, we have made the necessary decision to slightly adjust the beginning of the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour schedule,” the statement reads.

Drake and Migos’ tour will now begin in Kansas City on August 10 instead of July 26 in Salt Lake City. The concert series is still scheduled to wrap up in Atlanta on November 17.

Check out the new dates below.

SEE TOUR DATES HERE!

