Indy Family Killed In Duck Boat Accident – Click Here To Donate

Duck Boat Capsizes In Table Rock Lake During Storm Killing Over 10 People

Source: Michael Thomas / Getty

Seventeen people died in the July 19th duck boat tragedy in Branson, Mo and the victims included nine members of an Coleman family who were visiting the popular recreation spot from Indianapolis.

According to the Indy Star, three generations of family members from the Indianapolis area died in the tragedy — including four children under the age of 10.

“They were very loved,” said Ingrid Coleman Douglas in a telephone interview.

Coleman Douglas said the victims included her uncles Horace “Butch” Coleman and Irving Raymond Coleman; Horace Coleman’s wife, Belinda Coleman; her cousins, Angela Coleman and Glenn Coleman; Angela’s 2-year-old son Maxwell; Glenn’s two sons Evan and Reece; and his 1-year-old daughter, Arya.

Glenn’s wife, Tia Coleman, and Angela’s older son, whose name has not been released, survived the accident, Coleman Douglas said.

If you wish to help the Coleman family during this difficult time, CLICK HERE to donate on their GoFundMePage.

Indy Family Killed In Duck Boat Accident – Click Here To Donate was originally published on hot963.com

