Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And ASAP Ferg In New Documentary Footage

Ye is in his element for this one!

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

The ASAP Mob just released the third installment of their ongoing AWGE DVD series on Tuesday, which features new footage of the crew chopping it up with Kanye West.

The footage below shows some in-studio clips of Ye riffing on a sample and creating a beat to freestyle over. “I invented going broke I didn’t save it dough,” Yeezy softly raps over his simple beat, later being joined by both ASAP Ferg and Rocky.

If you’re a fan of the Harlem crew or Kanye or both…you’ll definitely want to see this special behind-the-scenes moment.

 

