CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For A Reported Drug Overdose

Prayers up.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Demi Lovato Performs at The O2 Arena

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Demi Lovato is under hospital treatment after suffering what seemed to be a drug overdose, according to TMZ.

In an earlier report from TMZ, a law enforcement source said the drug was heroin. It was later revealed that Demi was treated with Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses.

However, a source close to Demi told People her hospital emergency was not heroin-related.

She was transported from her place in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday to an L.A. facility. As of Tuesday evening, Lovato is now stable and under the support of medical personnel and family.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years. At one point, she lived in a sober living home once she was released from a treatment center. Back in March, she celebrated six years of sobriety from cocaine.

However, last month she released the song “Sober” where she revealed she’s relapsed.

Since news broke of her reported drug overdose fans and celebrities alike have shown support. Swipe through to check out some of the love she’s getting.

UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For A Reported Drug Overdose was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For A Reported Drug Overdose

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Funnyyy: This Black Guy Randomly Scares White People…
 6 hours ago
07.24.18
UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital…
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Watch: Kanye West Freestyles With ASAP Rocky And…
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Schooled: Elders Hilariously React To Childish Gambino Lyrics
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
The Cast Of ‘Insecure’ Speaks Out, Are They…
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset
 10 hours ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 10 hours ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 11 hours ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 11 hours ago
07.24.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 15 hours ago
07.24.18
Philly Mayor Decides To Keep JAY-Z’s Made In…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
Twitter Drags R. Kelly For Making It Listen…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
Offset’s Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing…
 17 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
62 items
Reec Treats The City Powered By Wendy’s [Exclusive…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close