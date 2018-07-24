CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset

6 reads
Leave a comment
Migos Attends Story Nightclub

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

via TMZ

Cardi B is joining the chorus in the rap community over Offset’s arrest and subsequent gun charges — calling it a targeted attack from the hip-hop cops … and vowing to stick with her man no matter what.

Sources close to the “I Like It” rapper tell us she’s squarely in her husband’s corner regarding his recent Georgia arrest, for which he was booked on two felony gun charges. We’re told she’s been echoing Offset’s lawyer’s claim that he was pulled over for doing nothing more than being a rich, successful black rapper.

Our Cardi sources say she’s also been doubling down on what the attorney told us … that the guns found by police did not belong to Offset, adding he doesn’t own any firearms. We’re told she doesn’t believe he broke any laws.

Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 6 hours ago
07.24.18
Cardi B Thinks The Cops Targeted Offset
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 9 hours ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 9 hours ago
07.24.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 14 hours ago
07.24.18
Philly Mayor Decides To Keep JAY-Z’s Made In…
 15 hours ago
07.24.18
Twitter Drags R. Kelly For Making It Listen…
 15 hours ago
07.24.18
Offset’s Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing…
 15 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
62 items
Reec Treats The City Powered By Wendy’s [Exclusive…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
8th Annual MtvU Woodie Awards
Mac Miller Returns to the DFW with new…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
#BijouStarFiles: R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Say WHAT?! All The Things R. Kelly Confessed…
 2 days ago
07.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close