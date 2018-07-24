CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose

Demi had been sober for six years before this hospitalization

6 reads
Leave a comment
'The X Factor' Season Finale Press Conference

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

Per TMZDemi Lovato was rushed to a Los Angeles area hospital on Tuesday after what law enforcement officials are calling a heroin overdose.

Her current condition is unknown.

Lovato, who has long battled substance abuse had been clean from cocaine for over six years. Recently she released a single titled “Sober,” hinting that she had relapsed.

More on this story as it develops.

RELATED: [VIDEO] Demi Lovato’s New Tear Jerker, “Sober”

Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted (Photo Gallery)

21 photos Launch gallery

Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted (Photo Gallery)

Continue reading Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose

Talented, Famous & Formerly Addicted (Photo Gallery)

Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose was originally published on RadioNowHouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Demi Lovato Reportedly Hospitalized For A Heroin Overdose
 4 hours ago
07.24.18
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 12 hours ago
07.24.18
Philly Mayor Decides To Keep JAY-Z’s Made In…
 13 hours ago
07.24.18
Twitter Drags R. Kelly For Making It Listen…
 13 hours ago
07.24.18
Offset’s Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing…
 13 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
62 items
Reec Treats The City Powered By Wendy’s [Exclusive…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
8th Annual MtvU Woodie Awards
Mac Miller Returns to the DFW with new…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
#BijouStarFiles: R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Say WHAT?! All The Things R. Kelly Confessed…
 2 days ago
07.23.18
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close