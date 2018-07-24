Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus On Black Masculinity

Entertainment News
| 07.24.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

As Insecure approaches its season 3 premiere on August 12, Issa Rae wanted to clear up a rumor that began circulating on the internet months ago.

In June, Issa was asked what are some themes she’d like to explore on Insecure. The topic of black masculinity came up and the internet ran with it.

 

 

Issa talked to Global Grind to clear up any confusion. Check out our exclusive interview above.

Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus On Black Masculinity was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus On Black Masculinity

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus…
 2 hours ago
07.24.18
Blitz Music Showcase
#WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New…
 2 hours ago
07.24.18
Insecure FYC
#WordEyeHeard: Bad News for Fans of #TeamLawrence on…
 3 hours ago
07.24.18
Angela Bassett Talks Black Love, Mission Impossible: Fallout…
 7 hours ago
07.24.18
Philly Mayor Decides To Keep JAY-Z’s Made In…
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
Twitter Drags R. Kelly For Making It Listen…
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
Offset’s Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing…
 8 hours ago
07.24.18
When The Twerk Don’t Werk: Is Nick Young…
 20 hours ago
07.23.18
62 items
Reec Treats The City Powered By Wendy’s [Exclusive…
 22 hours ago
07.23.18
Listen Up: Charlamagne Tha God Finally Addresses 20…
 22 hours ago
07.23.18
Mya Is Bringing ALL The Sexy Back In…
 22 hours ago
07.23.18
8th Annual MtvU Woodie Awards
Mac Miller Returns to the DFW with new…
 24 hours ago
07.23.18
#BijouStarFiles: R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations In…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Say WHAT?! All The Things R. Kelly Confessed…
 1 day ago
07.23.18
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal…
 2 days ago
07.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close