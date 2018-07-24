WordEyeHeard: Check Out the Trailer for RZA’s New Orleans-Inspired Movie, ‘Cut Throat City’

The RZA‘s really been trying to find his footing in the Hollywood game for the past few years and though his directorial debut The Man With The Iron Fists was entertaining, his follow-up film Love Beats Rhymes, was eh. Now that the man responsible for some of the greatest Hip-Hop production in the 90’s has completed his latest film, Cut Throat City, we get our first look as to what Bobby Digital has cooked up in his kitchen.
Starring Shameik Moore (Dope) and Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez On Me), Cut Throat City is the tale of some childhood friends who return home to a Hurricane Katrina torn New Orleans. After pulling a heist the group finds themselves on the run not only from the police but some neighborhood gangsters that want what they’re owed.
The RZA-directed film also features Wesley Snipes, Terrance Howard, Kat Graham, and Tip “T.I.” Harris.
Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Cut Throat City when it drops sometime in 2019.
via HipHopWired
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
The 15 Dopest Musicians Turned Actors Of All Time
1. LL Cool J1 of 13
2. Ice Cube2 of 13
3. Tupac Shakur3 of 13
4. Diana Ross4 of 13
5. T.I.5 of 13
6. Queen Latifah6 of 13
7. Justin Timberlake7 of 13
8. Ludacris8 of 13
9. 50 Cent9 of 13
10. Ice-T10 of 13
11. Method Man11 of 13
12. Yasiin Bey12 of 13
13. Common13 of 13
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: