Via | HotNewHipHop

Offset’s lawyer, Drew Findling, thinks this is further proof the rapper was targeted.

Offset ‘s been dealing with some legal issues over the past few days. The rapper was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors and two felonies after he was pulled over in Georgia. Offset’s lawyer, Drew Findling, said that he believes the rapper was targeted by the police for being Black and successful. Earlier today, police claimed that Offset was weaving through lanes before he was pulled over. However, Findling isn’t buying what the cops are saying. READ MORE

Offset’s Lawyer Calls Out Cops For Not Doing Field Sobriety Test: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: