Philly Mayor Decides To Keep JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival In Original Location

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney has announced the Made In America Festival will stay in its original home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway. On Monday (July 23), Kenney posted a Twitter status explaining the decision.

“Had a productive meeting today with @RocNation about the future of @MIAFestival,” he tweeted. “We addressed each other’s concerns and came to an agreement after last week’s misunderstanding. The festival belongs here in Philly — and on the Parkway.”

