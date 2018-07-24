CLOSE
Dallas Rapper Gets 12 Years In Prison, Partially Based On Lyrics

Dallas rapper Nykees Earl Campbell (aka NaNa) just got 12 years in federal prison, partially based on his lyrics. His original charge was for the nonviolent offense of cocaine possession (6 years) but based on his music, Judge Barbara Lynn gave him another 6 years on top of that. Court records also name NaNa as leader of the YNB  Stretch Gang.

 

Source: VIBE, NBC5

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos
