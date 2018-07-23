BijouStarFiles: R. Kelly Addresses Sexual Abuse Allegations In 19 Minute Song

Kellz just stop it please. Nobody has time for a 19 minute song.

R. Kelly dropped a 19-minute song called “I Admit” on Monday in which he addresses the long list of sexual abuse, kidnapping, and other allegations made against him over the years.

You already know we didn’t bother to listen, but from what we’ve gathered R. Kelly still doesn’t ‘admit’ to any wrongdoing when it comes to the young women he’s imprisoned been involved with over the years.

Take a look at 10 of the most absurd lyrics from the song, as ranked by Okayplayer:

10. “Now I admit I got some girls that love me to pull they hair / And I admit they love for me to pull they hair / Some like me to spank ’em and some like to give brain and what some of these girls want is too much for the radio station.”

9. “To them niggas that drink my liquor and smoke my stogies / How come you ain’t on Facebook takin’ up for me?”

8. “Now I admit I love Hugh Hefner / And through the years supported Hugh Hefner / But when he left this world he had a million girls / But we gon’ always love Hugh Hefner.”

7. “There is one thing that’s for sure / And I wanna make this shit clear / I done lift my voice and represented my country for 31 fucking years.”

6. “I admit I can’t spell for shit / I admit that all I hear is hits / I admit I couldn’t read the teleprompter when the Grammys asked me to present.”

