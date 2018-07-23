Mac Miller asks ‘What’s the Use?’ [New Music]

Following “Self Care” and “Small Worlds” ahead of his upcoming album ‘Swimming,’ Mac Miller gives us another gem called “What’s the Use?” Get familiar with the words so you can sing along when Mac hits The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on November 10 during his ‘Summer Tour.’ Special guests Thundercat and J.I.D. will accompany him. Get more info here and keep it on The Beat all week to win your way in before you can buy tickets!

