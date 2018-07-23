It seems like Monica is trying to move on from any drama from the past and focus on uplifting people — especially when it comes to the ladies.

At a recent concert in Houston, Monica was just about to go into her beautiful “For You, I Will” song from the 1996 Space Jam soundtrack.

But before she did, she said she would perform the track in honor of her fellow R&B comrades Brandy and the late great Aaliyah.

Check out her spill below!

During a recent concert in Houston, R&B Legend Monica dedicated her 1997 hit from the Space Jam soundtrack FOR YOU I WILL to her “sisters in music” Aaliyah and Brandy. Whew! The CLASS!! (Source: YouTube’s MegaKellman) pic.twitter.com/D11wwNAbdT — Manny K. Soul (@MannyKSoul) July 23, 2018

The tribute comes in the midst of Brandy throwing shade at Monica recently at the Essence Festival. In an onstage performance, Brandy finished their 1998 track together “The Boy Is Mine” by singing “The song is mine.”

(Sigh).

I don’t know about ya, but the “artists uplifting artists” tip Monica’s on seems to be a lot more stress free.

But of course, there’s always more to a story.

What do you think of Monica’s tribute? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

R&B Talk: Monica Gave Her Thoughts On Brandy & Aaliyah At A Recent Concert was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: