Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight At A Yacht Party And Cracked Some Guys Face Open

You can take the kid out of Harlem, but you can’t prevent him from throwing hands on a Yacht if need be.

Just ask Dave East, who hasn’t really been in trouble since making it big a few years ago. But that doesn’t mean he won’t throw punches when the time comes. That time was Saturday, during a Yacht party in NYC.

No details about the scuffle have been revealed, but you can see from the footage that Dave and his crew left some guy with blood dripping from his eye.

He does a line in his song “Found A Way” where he raps,, “On a yacht with a hundred crips”. Foreshadowing much?

We’ll keep you updated on the details of this developing story.

