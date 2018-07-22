3 reads Leave a comment
Rihanna can literally do no wrong when it comes to fashion, beauty and just being an all around bad b****.
Last week, Rih Rih gave us a taste of her blonde self by mimicking girls who say “what lace?” when in fact, their frontal is obvious AF.
The joke must’ve inspired the Bad gal to switch from her usual dark ‘do to a new honey blonde look.
Are you here for it?
Let’s not forget all the times Rih Rih served LOOKS in her blonde hair. Hit the flip to check ’em out.
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours