CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy

3 reads
Leave a comment
Rihanna Performs At Twickenham Stadium - 'Diamonds' Tour

Source: Harry Herd / Getty

Rihanna can literally do no wrong when it comes to fashion, beauty and just being an all around bad b****.

 

Last week, Rih Rih gave us a taste of her blonde self by mimicking girls who say “what lace?” when in fact, their frontal is obvious AF.

The joke must’ve inspired the Bad gal to switch from her usual dark ‘do to a new honey blonde look.

 

Are you here for it?

 

Let’s not forget all the times Rih Rih served LOOKS in her blonde hair. Hit the flip to check ’em out.

via GIPHY

Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not Worthy

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 4 hours ago
07.22.18
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal…
 4 hours ago
07.22.18
Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets…
 7 hours ago
07.22.18
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not…
 8 hours ago
07.22.18
Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight…
 9 hours ago
07.22.18
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 11 hours ago
07.22.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 11 hours ago
07.22.18
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams
 12 hours ago
07.22.18
Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship…
 12 hours ago
07.22.18
#InsecureFest Lit LA Up With Black Star Power…
 13 hours ago
07.22.18
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony…
 2 days ago
07.21.18
Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is…
 2 days ago
07.21.18
Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close