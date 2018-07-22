CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets Turnt As Soon As She Sees Him

Sensational.

5 reads
Leave a comment
Hot 107.9's Birthday Bash 19 - Show

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Everybody loves Nayvadius.

Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets Turnt As Soon As She Sees Him was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets Turnt As Soon As She Sees Him

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Talk Yo S#!t: Witness Gary Payton’s Ruthless Trash…
 4 hours ago
07.22.18
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal…
 4 hours ago
07.22.18
Future Is For The Children: This Baby Gets…
 7 hours ago
07.22.18
Rihanna Is Blonde Again And We Are Not…
 8 hours ago
07.22.18
Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight…
 9 hours ago
07.22.18
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 11 hours ago
07.22.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 11 hours ago
07.22.18
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams
 12 hours ago
07.22.18
Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship…
 12 hours ago
07.22.18
#InsecureFest Lit LA Up With Black Star Power…
 13 hours ago
07.22.18
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony…
 2 days ago
07.21.18
Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is…
 2 days ago
07.21.18
Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close