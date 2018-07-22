2 Chainz, Jorja Smith & Saweetie were all in attendance for this weekend’s #InsecureFest in Los Angeles.

The cast mingled with Claws stars Niecy Nash and Karreuche, as well as social media influencers and fans.

Clickthrough to see highlights of the invite-only affair, plus reviews of the showing of the season three premiere.

#InsecureFest Lit LA Up With Black Star Power This Weekend was originally published on globalgrind.com

