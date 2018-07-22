0 reads Leave a comment
It’s a dream come true for any baller to be able to play as themselves on a video game.
But the NBA2K ratings have become so important to players and fans that the greatest athletes in the world are on social media worrying about how their digital skills measure up.
Clickthrough to see LeBron, Ben Simmons and more react to their overall ratings.
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K Ratings was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4Next page »
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 16
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 16
3. Fats Domino, 893 of 16
4. Bishop Eddie Long, 634 of 16
5. Bernie Casey, 785 of 16
6. Robert Guillaume, 896 of 16
7. Roy Innis, 827 of 16
8. Jim Vance, 758 of 16
9. Fresh Kid Ice, 539 of 16
10. Charlie Murphy, 5710 of 16
11. Chuck Berry, 9011 of 16
12. James Cotton, 8112 of 16
13. Joni Sledge, 6013 of 16
14. Clyde Stubblefield, 7314 of 16
15. Al Jarreau, 7615 of 16
16. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4316 of 16
comments – add yours