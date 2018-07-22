CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It

It’s the difference between trauma and triumph for the tender-headed.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Mother carrying her son in a supermarket

Source: Plush Studios / Getty

The look on this baby’s face while Dad tries to do her hair is something all of the tender-headed folks can relate to.

Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When Mom Does It

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 45 mins ago
07.22.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 1 hour ago
07.22.18
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams
 2 hours ago
07.22.18
Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship…
 2 hours ago
07.22.18
#InsecureFest Lit LA Up With Black Star Power…
 3 hours ago
07.22.18
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the…
 20 hours ago
07.21.18
Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent…
 21 hours ago
07.21.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Weekend Shmood: When Your Turnt Uncle Starts Twerking…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Missy Elliott Congratulates Iggy Azalea On Her Success…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
These Kiddos Bodied Beyonce’s #BeyChella Performance
 2 days ago
07.20.18
LMAO: This Author Has The Most Ratchetest Romance…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close