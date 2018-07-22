CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams

A hometown occasion.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Pusha T Debuts Residency At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Pusha T is officially a chose man.

This past weekend, he married his longtime girlfriend Virginia Williams at the Cavalier Hotel in his hometown of Virginia Beach. According to Us Weekly, the festivities took place on Saturday where Pharrell Williams served as Push’s best man. Of course G.O.O.D. music founder and friend Kanye West was also there, along with his wife Kim Kardashian West.

Congrats again to #PushaT and his beautiful bride!! 😍 Via: @youngmoney_yawn

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

Some people’s first introduction to Virginia Williams was probably in Drake‘s diss record to Pusha T “Duppy.”

His line “I told you keep playin’ with my name, and Ima let it ring on you like Virginia Williams” most likely pushed Pusha T to release his even more savage diss record “The Story of Adidon” back in May.

Now that the beef between Drizzy and Pusha T is supposedly over, Push and Virginia can hopefully enjoy their life as newlyweds stress free and name-dropping free.

My favorite spot in the house 😍 •📷: @adambarnesphoto

A post shared by vir[gin]ia joy (@babyginny) on

 

Congrats to the new couple!

Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: When Dad Does Your Hair Vs. When…
 45 mins ago
07.22.18
Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K…
 1 hour ago
07.22.18
Congrats! Pusha T Marries Longtime Girlfriend Virginia Williams
 2 hours ago
07.22.18
Anonymous Queen? Fans Think Beyoncé Is Secret Scholarship…
 2 hours ago
07.22.18
#InsecureFest Lit LA Up With Black Star Power…
 3 hours ago
07.22.18
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the…
 20 hours ago
07.21.18
Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent…
 21 hours ago
07.21.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is…
 1 day ago
07.21.18
Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Weekend Shmood: When Your Turnt Uncle Starts Twerking…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Missy Elliott Congratulates Iggy Azalea On Her Success…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
These Kiddos Bodied Beyonce’s #BeyChella Performance
 2 days ago
07.20.18
LMAO: This Author Has The Most Ratchetest Romance…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close