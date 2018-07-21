CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the Cutest You’ll See All Day

8 reads
Leave a comment
Ciara at the 2017 AMA's

Source: WENN.com / WENN

Ciara is back, honey! After dropping her new single “Level Up” Cici, is back on the radar, giving us Milf magic and en-er-gyyy!

Head Scarf. Robe On. Still Lit. 🔥 #LevelUpChallenge #LevelUp

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

 

During a recent interview on the red carpet at the ESPY awards, the mom of two showed us that she’s still young, fine and hip and gave us her best Cardi B impression.

So cute! Maybe Ci could get Carbi B on the remix to “Level Up”.

 

Would you be here for it?

via GIPHY

Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the Cutest You’ll See All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the Cutest You’ll See All Day

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Okurr: Ciara’s Impression Of Cardi B Is the…
 14 hours ago
07.21.18
Get The Strap: Floyd Mayweather Calls 50 Cent…
 15 hours ago
07.21.18
Offset Reportedly Hit With 2 Felonies Following Georgia…
 19 hours ago
07.21.18
Let Migo! Offset Arrested In Georgia On Felony…
 21 hours ago
07.21.18
Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is…
 22 hours ago
07.21.18
Reunited! Watch BFFs LeBron James And Michael Beasley…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Weekend Shmood: When Your Turnt Uncle Starts Twerking…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Missy Elliott Congratulates Iggy Azalea On Her Success…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
These Kiddos Bodied Beyonce’s #BeyChella Performance
 2 days ago
07.20.18
LMAO: This Author Has The Most Ratchetest Romance…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Yung Al Puts On For The Southside Of…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
GG Music: Mario Gets Deep About A Lover…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Showstopper: Jennifer Hudson & Taylor Swift Gear Up…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Quavo and Takeoff From Migos Owe Uncle…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were…
 2 days ago
07.20.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close