Werk Sis: Kelis Grinding To Reggae Music Is A Whole Freakin’ Summer Mood

People can say what they want about Kelis, but she’s out here living her best life — and she ain’t going back and forth with you n*****.

The singer has been more candid in 2018 than she has been throughout her 20 year career. Back in Apirl, she bravely revealed that her ex-husband Nas use to be emotionally and physically abusive — which opened her up to a whole new level of scutiny on social media. You know the boys didn’t take kindly to someone dissing their brother Nasir.

Listen if Kelis was serious about the abuse why didnt she take photos of the abuse. Second when your asking for a increase in child support and bring up domestic violence out of nowhere it makes your claim look suspect. So no I don't believe he did it. Dont @ me! https://t.co/8Xx4lP5Y8T — MostValuablePoet (@RBGliterature) June 15, 2018

You dont have to believe Kelis but you can shut the fuck up — Aluta (@Cue_Aluta) April 27, 2018

But despite the backlash and emotional trauma she’s had to face over the years, Kelis still seems to keep that same light energy, while inspiring others to the same.

And if you’re not lit like this at least once this Summer, you’re not living your best life. Sorry.

