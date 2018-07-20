CLOSE
What The Faith Is Going On: Stevie J & Faith Evans Drop New Intimate Music Video

Great time on set today w/ @hitmansteviej_1

A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on

 

We’re not sure what’s going on with Faith Evans, but after this week, we’re all looking at her like, what’s really good?

 

Earlier this week, rumors began swirling that she married Stevie J in Las Vegas. You know Steebie; Joseline’s baby daddy and Faith’s ex-husband Biggie‘s former friend.

 

Sleez and Faith did in fact get married this week. And the new Mrs. Jordan took to social media to reaffirm their whirlwind romance.

Here she is back in March hanging with Stevie’s daughter:

My fave! @princessahmni

A post shared by Faith Evans (@therealfaithevans) on

 

As news of her matrimony to Steebie spread like wild fire on the Internet, so did her comments about her surprisingly wild sexual experiences with late husband Biggie Smalls.

 

And you know the Internet isn’t letting that one go:

That may have been real love, but Faith has apparently found love again with Stevie J. The duo dropped a new video about their love story entitled “A Minute”.

 

If she’s happy, we’re happy for her.  Sis just makes some very questionable decisions.

 

Hit the flip to see the moment Stevie and Faith decided to try their hand at love.

