Missy Elliott Congratulates Iggy Azalea On Her Success With An On-Air Phone Call

Who would've thought.

Bonds Celebrate 100 Years With Iggy Azalea And Pat Rafter

Source: Don Arnold / Getty

Iggy Azalea can be a divisive figure in the hip hop world.

Though she’s had much success with hit records like “Fancy,” some folks have also accused her of cultural appropriation or having sub-par rap skills.

But despite your own feelings about the Australian rapper, one iconic spitter seems to approve — the one and only Missy Elliott. 

Missy gave Iggy a call on Power 106’s “The Cruz Show” earlier this week. Missy explained, “They hit me up and I said I wasn’t gonna miss it.”

The Virginia spitter then went on to tell Iggy “Just keep doing your thing. Congratulations on all your success!”

Iggy was fangirling the whole time saying, “I spent my entire childhood watching her videos, like just wanting to make music videos that could be anywhere near as good as hers. I know that mine aren’t, by the way, because she’s the ultimate GOAT of all-time music videos. She’s just the original girl that doesn’t fit the mold and she’s cool.”

So now that Missy approves, will the naysayers  let Iggy through?

 

Don’t rush to answer that.

Until then, you can check out the full Misdemeanor-Iggy encounter below starting at 2:01!

Missy Elliott Congratulates Iggy Azalea On Her Success With An On-Air Phone Call was originally published on globalgrind.com

