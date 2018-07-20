These Kindergarten-3rd graders are enjoying their time at Camp Zion summer camp. During camp they got to perform a Beychella themed dance number which they nicknamed KeyChella. They were doing so well that even their teacher caught the spirit. Check out the video below.

So the K-3rd Graders at the camp I work at did a Beychella themed performance for their end of camp show and it was called Keychella 💛😭 #CampZion2018 @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/hLTGzuG4Vv — King Stef 👑 (@born_winner98) July 19, 2018

Beyonce would be proud.

In case you need a refresher, here’s Beyonce’s Coachella routine.

These Kiddos Bodied Beyonce’s #BeyChella Performance was originally published on globalgrind.com

