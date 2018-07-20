CLOSE
These Kiddos Bodied Beyonce’s #BeyChella Performance

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

These Kindergarten-3rd graders are enjoying their time at Camp Zion summer camp. During camp they got to perform a Beychella themed dance number which they nicknamed KeyChella. They were doing so well that even their teacher caught the spirit. Check out the video below.

 

Beyonce would be proud.

In case you need a refresher, here’s Beyonce’s Coachella routine.

Continue reading These Kiddos Bodied Beyonce's #BeyChella Performance

photos
