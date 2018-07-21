Bazzi Goes In Depth Behind The Scenes Of His Hit Song ‘Mine’ & More [VIDEO]

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Check out this exclusive Bazzi interview with 97.9 The Beat’s lilD as he goes in depth behind the scenes of his hit song ‘Mine,’ talks about his debut album ‘Cosmic,’ and more. Stream his latest project below.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
