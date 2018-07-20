CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B, Stole From The Oscars & More

0 reads
Leave a comment

Denzel Washington can’t stop talking about Cardi B. On the latest episode of Jamie Foxx’s Off Script he sits down w/ the legendary two time Oscar Award winner to promote his new movie Equalizer 2.

During the conversation Denzel raves about how much he loves Cardi B, he sings a scene from Goodfellas and reveals that he stole some food and a flower arrangement from the Academy Awards after he lost to Sean Connery.

I’m leaving here with something. True story. Check out the episode above. Equalizer 2 is in theaters everywhere today.

Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B, Stole From The Oscars & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B, Stole From The Oscars & More

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Showstopper: Jennifer Hudson & Taylor Swift Gear Up…
 2 hours ago
07.20.18
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Quavo and Takeoff From Migos Owe Uncle…
 2 hours ago
07.20.18
Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were…
 2 hours ago
07.20.18
Sanaa Lathan Will Have A Life Changing Experience…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
LOL: Shannon Sharpe Is A Meme Again And…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
OTB Fastlane On How He Came Up With…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
That Moment You Instantly Regret Talking Back To…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
YG On Recent Arrest: “This My First Situation…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B,…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 7 hours ago
07.20.18
Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to…
 7 hours ago
07.20.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Problem “Gin & Drugs” [New…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 21 hours ago
07.19.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close