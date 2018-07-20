CLOSE
Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye West Made Us Watch The Throne?

It was just a normal Summer day in 2011…

 

Drake had the year on lock when it came to number one records on the radio. “Im On One” was still bumping through everyone’s speakers…

 

We hadn’t heard from Hov since Blueprint 3 at the time, and never imagined he’d do a collab album — let alone with Kanye West

 

We were still waiting for him to do an album with Bey!

 

But then, on July 20, 2011, Hov and Ye’ dropped “Otis”. And the streets haven’t been the same since.

 

Kanye and Jay may be in a totally different space in their relationship today — but let’s honor the moment they made us all Watch The Throne, and changed the way we view collab albums and hip hop today.

Happy Birthday, “Otis”.

