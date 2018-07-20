Hindsight is 20/20 and now, looking back, we know we were trippin’! We remember being 16 years old, feeling held back by our parents and rules, just wishing that our 18th birthdays would arrive as soon as possible. Then, when 18 finally hit, we thought we were ready to go out into the world, we thought we knew it all, and we definitely thought we were fully grown adults. Haaaa!

Take a stroll down memory lane with 10 funny thoughts many of us were guilty of having at 18 years old, via the viral hashtag #WhatIThoughtWhenIWas18.

Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were True When We Were 18 Years Old was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat: