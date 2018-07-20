Remember when Sanaa was making headlines for shaving her head and not biting Beyonce? Well it was for her role, as Violet Jones a woman with a seemingly perfect life that includes a high-powered job, an eligible doctor boyfriend and a meticulously maintained, flawless coiffure.

But after a life-changing event doesn’t go according to her plan, and a hair-raising incident at the hairdresser, her life begins to unravel. Eventually, Violet realizes that she was living the life she thought she was supposed to live, not the one she really wanted.

Nappily Ever After also stars Ricky Whittle, Lyriq Bent, Ernie Hudson and Lynn Whitfield. It airs on Netflix 9/21.

Sanaa Lathan Will Have A Life Changing Experience In Nappily Ever After was originally published on globalgrind.com

