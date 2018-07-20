OTB Fastlane On How He Came Up With “Dawg,” Having The Hottest Record In Houston [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

OTB Fastlane makes his Dub Car Show debut

Entertainment News
| 07.20.18
In Houston, it’s almost a rite of passage to at least perform at one car show. OTB Fastlane made his own kind of history at the 2018 Dub Car Show, performing his city-wide smash “Dawg” and explaining to Young Jas and J Mac how he got to this very point.

Watch the exclusive interview now and for MORE Dub Car Show footage with interviews from A.Chal, Paul Wall, BlocBoy JB, Blac Youngsta, head here.

