WordEyeHeard: Quavo and Takeoff From Migos Owe Uncle Sam a Bag

Although the Migos are among the top-earning rap groups in the game now, it looks like two members from the crew have kept some poor books over the years. Both Quavo and Takeoff were slapped with tax liens and combined the pair owe over $28,000.
The Blast reports:
On June 27, Quavo (real name: Quavious Marshall) was hit with a lien by Georgia state over unpaid 2016 taxes. The original amount owed was only $9k but has grown with interest/penalties to $14,055.06
That same day — yes, the actual same day —the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a separate lien against Takeoff (real name: Kirsnick Ball) for unpaid 2016 taxes totaling $14,348.23.
The Migos have strong ties to the Peach State. The guys, who are all related, grew up together in Lawrenceville, GA and eventually formed the superstar hip-hop trio.
Together, Quavo and Takeoff owe a total of $28,403.29, which shouldn’t be too hard for them to scrape together since, according to Forbes, the group pulls in $150k per tour stop.
The gentlemen have yet to address the matter publicly but as the outlet noted, that should be light work for them to handle.
