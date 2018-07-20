CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Quavo and Takeoff From Migos Owe Uncle Sam a Bag

7 reads
Leave a comment
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: ATLPics / Radio One

Although the Migos are among the top-earning rap groups in the game now, it looks like two members from the crew have kept some poor books over the years. Both Quavo and Takeoff were slapped with tax liens and combined the pair owe over $28,000.

The Blast reports:

On June 27, Quavo (real name: Quavious Marshall) was hit with a lien by Georgia state over unpaid 2016 taxes. The original amount owed was only $9k but has grown with interest/penalties to $14,055.06

That same day — yes, the actual same day —the Georgia Department of Revenue filed a separate lien against Takeoff (real name: Kirsnick Ball) for unpaid 2016 taxes totaling $14,348.23.

The Migos have strong ties to the Peach State. The guys, who are all related, grew up together in Lawrenceville, GA and eventually formed the superstar hip-hop trio.

Together, Quavo and Takeoff owe a total of $28,403.29, which shouldn’t be too hard for them to scrape together since, according to Forbes, the group pulls in $150k per tour stop.

The gentlemen have yet to address the matter publicly but as the outlet noted, that should be light work for them to handle.

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

22 photos Launch gallery

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Quavo and Takeoff From Migos Owe Uncle Sam a Bag

IRS Hit List of Celebrity Tax Evaders

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , migos net worth , migos tax lien , quavo takeoff tax lien

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Showstopper: Jennifer Hudson & Taylor Swift Gear Up…
 2 hours ago
07.20.18
Migos Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Quavo and Takeoff From Migos Owe Uncle…
 2 hours ago
07.20.18
Whew Chile, The Delusion…10 Things We Thought Were…
 2 hours ago
07.20.18
Sanaa Lathan Will Have A Life Changing Experience…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
LOL: Shannon Sharpe Is A Meme Again And…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
OTB Fastlane On How He Came Up With…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
That Moment You Instantly Regret Talking Back To…
 3 hours ago
07.20.18
Classic: Where Were You When Jay-Z And Kanye…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
YG On Recent Arrest: “This My First Situation…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
Denzel Washington Can’t Stop Raving About Cardi B,…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 7 hours ago
07.20.18
Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to…
 7 hours ago
07.20.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Problem “Gin & Drugs” [New…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 21 hours ago
07.19.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close