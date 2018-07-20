CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to Her Own Concert. Again.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lauryn Hill

Source: SGranitz / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

TORONTO, ON – Lauryn Hill left fans less than impressed during a Toronto tour stop on Wednesday night (July 18).

The former Fugee, who was in Canada as part of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour,reportedly showed up over an hour late and left the stage after performing for 45 minutes.

According to Exclaim, Hill spent the majority of the concert criticizing her live band and tech crew, rushing through the 10 tracks she pumped out. Her set culminated with a rendition of Drake’s “Nice For What,” which samples Hill’s hit single, “Ex-Factor.”

READ MORE

 

Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to Her Own Concert. Again. was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to Her Own Concert. Again.

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to…
 4 hours ago
07.20.18
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Problem “Gin & Drugs” [New…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 18 hours ago
07.19.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 19 hours ago
07.19.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Derez De’Shon Breaks Down His Car Collection And…
 20 hours ago
07.19.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 09, 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Friends and Fam Hurt Behind Faith Evans…
 22 hours ago
07.19.18
Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting:…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
Philly Mayor Kills Made in America Festival, Jay…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
Drake & Entourage Chewed Out By Uber Driver…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs:…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
GG Music: Fain Carter Is A Man Of…
 1 day ago
07.19.18
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 2 days ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 2 days ago
07.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close