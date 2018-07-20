Lauryn Hill Shows Up an Hour Late to Her Own Concert. Again.

0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HipHopDX
TORONTO, ON – Lauryn Hill left fans less than impressed during a Toronto tour stop on Wednesday night (July 18).
The former Fugee, who was in Canada as part of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill Tour,reportedly showed up over an hour late and left the stage after performing for 45 minutes.
According to Exclaim, Hill spent the majority of the concert criticizing her live band and tech crew, rushing through the 10 tracks she pumped out. Her set culminated with a rendition of Drake’s “Nice For What,” which samples Hill’s hit single, “Ex-Factor.”
