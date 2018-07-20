CLOSE
Stevie J Exposed For Allegedly Cheating On Faith Evans With Men & Women

Faith Evans and Stevie J

Source: therealfaithevans/Instagram / Faith Evans/Instagram

Via | HotNewHipHop

It’s only been a day and there’s already drama with Stevie J & Faith Evans.

It’s really only been a few hours since Stevie J and Faith Evans reportedly tied the knot in their Las Vegas hotel room this week and there’s already lots of drama on the outside regarding their relationship. With both members of the couple experiencing their fair share of dramatic happenings with their previous relationships, their wedding was bound to have a layer of controversy surrounding it. While their honeymoon plans are currently unclear, Stevie J will likely have some explaining to do to his wife since he’s now being exposed as a serial cheater by one woman who claims to be carrying his child.

