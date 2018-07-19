CLOSE
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks To Prep You For Her New Album

Is your body ready?

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside

Source: John Shearer / Getty

For all the RiRi fans out there, the certified pop star is on the move!

According to Rolling Stone sources, Rihanna is gearing up for not one, but two new projects. One will be more pop-oriented, while the other is said to be a full-on dancehall album.

 

If you’re all about the patois speaking, island-pride, dance floor Rihanna, then this is definitely the project for you.

According to Rolling Stone, various dancehall and reggae-influenced artists have submitted material for the album, including the production duo R. City, and writer-singers, Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor and Ricky Blaze. Jamaican singers Kranium and Chronixx have also been linked to the album. One anonymous dancehall producer said, “[Rihanna’s team] have, no lie, 500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers.”

…and they’re supposedly trying to cut it down to 10 songs.

 

With that much heat in the studio, we can only imagine the best picks for the project.

To prepare your body for the Caribbean feels, I’ve decided to pick Rihanna’s best reggae and dancehall tracks thus far. Considering RiRi’s pop sensibilities, this might be a loosely defined list for the die-hard reggae and dancehall fans.

But the genres definitely serve as pillars for the many Rihanna tracks that had us winding in the club. Swipe through for her best hits!

photos
