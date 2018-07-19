CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All The Moves You Need To Learn This Summer

They ready.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Low Section Of Women Dancing On Footpath

Source: Kristina Kohanova / EyeEm / Getty

You better believe the youth will always be in the know when it comes to the latest dance crazes.

One girl at the Universal Soul Circus was ready to teach the crowd a thing or two, free of charge.

 

It seems like Serenity was not about to play when the spotlight hit.

Keep that same shmood as you finish off the week!

Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All The Moves You Need To Learn This Summer was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All The Moves You Need To Learn This Summer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Billboard Music Awards - Press Room
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Problem “Gin & Drugs” [New…
 1 hour ago
07.19.18
Almost Friday Shmood: When The Kids Got All…
 5 hours ago
07.19.18
8 photos
8 Pics Of Auntie Jill Scott That Say…
 5 hours ago
07.19.18
Stahhhp! Trevor Noah Accused Of Racism After Saying…
 6 hours ago
07.19.18
Top 10: Rihanna’s Best Dancehall & Reggae Tracks…
 6 hours ago
07.19.18
Derez De’Shon Breaks Down His Car Collection And…
 6 hours ago
07.19.18
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 09, 2018
#WordEyeHeard: Friends and Fam Hurt Behind Faith Evans…
 9 hours ago
07.19.18
Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal Talk Making Blindspotting:…
 10 hours ago
07.19.18
Philly Mayor Kills Made in America Festival, Jay…
 13 hours ago
07.19.18
Drake & Entourage Chewed Out By Uber Driver…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs:…
 15 hours ago
07.19.18
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Jay Z
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED
 1 day ago
07.18.18
#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close