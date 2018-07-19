At the 2018 Dub Car Show, Derez De’Shon not only showed love the “Hardaway,” he kept it as real as it gets. The Atlanta native sat down with Keisha Nicole and Kiotti to discuss his favorite cars, his car collection and what’s next after his huge single.

Watch the exclusive interview now and for MORE Dub Car Show footage with interviews from A.Chal, Paul Wall, BlocBoy JB, Blac Youngsta, head here.

Derez De’Shon Breaks Down His Car Collection And Love Of The Hustle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

