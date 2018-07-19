Connected Yet Alone [ARTICLE]

There are approximately 7.4 billion humans on earth. 3.2 billion of those humans have access to the internet. If you check your social media you most likely have close to 1,000 combined friends, family members and followers but out of the amount of followers you’ve accumulated, how many of those relationships truly exist outside of the internet? Are you checking up on your 700 friends every day? Do you have weekly brunch with your closest 100 friends? The internet can make us feel so connected because we have the world in our hands. The access to information, communication and validation can fit in our pockets and you’d think with so many tools to constantly keep in touch with one another we would have a surplus of healthy, loving relationships but that’s sadly not the case.

According to NPR, a nationwide survey by the health insurer Cigna found nearly 50 percent of respondents feel alone in America. Let me repeat that for you guys 50 percent of respondents in America, the land of the “free” that is home to over 325 million people are experiencing a significant amount of loneliness in their daily lives. BBC also highlighted research that found almost 10% of people at the age of 16 to 24 are “always or often” lonely. I mean we’ve all experienced a night where tumbleweeds are casually blowing through our empty messages apps and no one seems to be swiping right on you when you click on Tinder but to constantly feel alone can lead to bigger issues including depression and addiction to various substances to numb the pain. So how do Americans cope with those lonely feelings?

The more technologically advanced countries in the world like China, Japan and South Korea are using artificial intelligence robots as an alternative to human interaction and even affection. I won’t spoil the brilliant (and slightly creepy) Spike Jonze directed movie Her but I automatically picture the plot of that movie when I think of people in Japan building a relationship with their virtual companion whether it be a robotic dog or anime assistant hologram that can send users text messages to “have a great day at work,”. Speaking on my own experience with loneliness I decided to move away from a comfortably stagnant life in Michigan after I graduated from college. Two months after achieving a goal that took years to complete and led me to amazing friendships and a small community of people I could depend on, I chose to give all that up and move to New York, following a goal I’ve practically had since childhood. I moved with no job connections and without knowing a single soul and while I came to the city fueled with an adrenaline I hadn’t felt in years, the isolation I felt during the first few months was intense. Imagine being in a place filled with millions of people living their lives with the energetic city streets as their backdrop and you’re watching from a distance, waiting for the good part of your new life to start.

Thankfully I found my community and now I can see myself have exciting nights in Manhattan and draining subway commutes from Brooklyn the next day to head to work. But when I think about those initial months on observation mode, I can’t help but think that people do that on a daily basis on platforms like Instagram and Twitter. No one has a perfect life but with the right filter or perfectly crafted tweet, it can easily seem like everyone is living their best life. So we scroll, like and comment hoping that our interactions will fill the lonely void in our hearts and we become accepted in this online community with millions of strangers seeking validation from anyone willing to give it to us.

I’m sure our cyber companions and VR buddies are in the works but when it comes to Americans, I think we handle our loneliness like we do other typical problems, we face them head on or we ignore them until we have no other choice (looking at you global warming, pollution and #strawban)… We drink them away. Absorb them through delicious fast food that’s destroying our organs with each bite. We hook up with our significant others and insignificant strangers to feel close to someone for a moment and then we share our reflections of the lives we’ve been living to the internet with hopes that people will see behind the filtered smiles and into our actual souls. The internet is the best thing since sliced bread, I could spend hours expressing my love for the invention that lets me binge watch endless hours of television and helps me find the best recipe for shrimp tacos but there isn’t any type of device or website that could replace the feel of true human connection away from a computer screen. Do yourself a favor and take your eyes away from your iPhone when you’re on the train and connect with someone in real life. The real world can be even better than the one you created for yourself online, trust me.

Article By: Marcel Jeremiah

Also On 97.9 The Beat: