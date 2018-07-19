CLOSE
Music
Surprise, Surprise: Chance The Rapper Drops 4 Brand New Songs

SoundCloud Go Launch

Source: Mike Pont / Getty

Chance The Rapper has been hinting at a new album all Summer long — until earlier this week when he revealed that that wasn’t happening.

However, on Thursday, Chano surprised fans with four new tracks and he ain’t holding much back this time around.

In “65th & Ingleside”, Chance gets personal about his relationship with fiance Kristen and the trials and tribulations they go through while raising their daughter.

“I Might Need Security” seems to be another fan favorite in which Chance announced that he purchased the Chicagoist website and called out Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Chano sampled Jamie Foxx’s rendition of “F*** You” for the track, from Foxx’s stand up of the same name.

“Work Out” and “Wala Cam” are also available for purchase wherever music is streamed.

