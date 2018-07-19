Surprise, Surprise: Chance The Rapper Drops 4 Brand New Songs

Chance The Rapper has been hinting at a new album all Summer long — until earlier this week when he revealed that that wasn’t happening.

Sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho. 😎 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 17, 2018

However, on Thursday, Chano surprised fans with four new tracks and he ain’t holding much back this time around.

In “65th & Ingleside”, Chance gets personal about his relationship with fiance Kristen and the trials and tribulations they go through while raising their daughter.

65th and Ingleside is something else 😍😍😍👌🏽 — Yaz Campbell (@campbell_yaz) July 19, 2018

65th & Ingleside makes me wanna get married sigh — Big Scorpion (@itsCynotCy) July 19, 2018

“I Might Need Security” seems to be another fan favorite in which Chance announced that he purchased the Chicagoist website and called out Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Chano sampled Jamie Foxx’s rendition of “F*** You” for the track, from Foxx’s stand up of the same name.

Wow Chance really sampled this iconic comedy performance by Jamie Foxx on his new song. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/79KSMERLAo — quay ❕ (@notquay) July 19, 2018

“Work Out” and “Wala Cam” are also available for purchase wherever music is streamed.

Me listening to Work Out realizing issa MOOD @chancetherapper pic.twitter.com/IHhHWNx14O — eric (@erickekoa) July 19, 2018

