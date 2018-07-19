WordEyeHeard: Friends and Fam Hurt Behind Faith Evans and Stevie J’s Wedding

The marriage of Stevie J and Faith Evans didn’t just take us by surprise … their loved ones and close friends were blindsided as well, and they’re not happy about it.
Family sources on both sides tell TMZ … they were never given a heads-up marriage was even a possibility.
We’re told there was never talk — not a hint — of a wedding. Faith was scheduled to be in L.A. getting ready for a London trip, and Stevie was just in Atlanta for ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so the Vegas rendezvous that ended in “I do” floored everyone.
Our sources say there are a lot of hurt feelings among those close to the couple … especially their kids. We’re told Faith’s son, CJ Wallace — her child with Biggie Smalls — is especially upset … because he’s also Stevie’s godson.
Family sources on Faith’s side tell us … Faith told them Stevie J went to her Tuesday and told her they needed to get married that day. The sources think Stevie J knew if Faith started telling friends and family she was marrying him, they would talk her out of it.
And, get this … friends and family members were blowing up Faith’s phone Wednesday, asking her why she did it. She responded by sending them a song she just recorded with Stevie J called, “A Minute” with the explanation … it only took a minute to fall in love.
via TMZ
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. If Faith shows up on the next season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta………
Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary
Celebrating Jay-Z And Beyoncé’s 10th Wedding Anniversary
1. When They Met1 of 15
2. Started Dating In 20002 of 15
3. Jay-Z & Beyonce’s First Duet3 of 15
4. Jay-Z and Beyoncé got married on April 3, 2008. They are celebrating 10 years together today!4 of 15
5. President Barack Obama 2009 Inauguration5 of 15
6. The two became pregnant with their first child in 20116 of 15
7. Blue Ivy7 of 15
8. Beyoncé’s doucmentary “Life Is But A Dream” featuring Jay-Z8 of 15
9. The Elevator Incident9 of 15
10. The First “On The Run Tour”10 of 15
11. Lemonade11 of 15
12. Twins!12 of 15
13. “4:44”13 of 15
14. “On The Run Tour ll”14 of 15
15. “Die For You”15 of 15
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest: