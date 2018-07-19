WordEyeHeard: Friends and Fam Hurt Behind Faith Evans and Stevie J’s Wedding

The marriage of Stevie J and Faith Evans didn’t just take us by surprise … their loved ones and close friends were blindsided as well, and they’re not happy about it.

Family sources on both sides tell TMZ … they were never given a heads-up marriage was even a possibility.

We’re told there was never talk — not a hint — of a wedding. Faith was scheduled to be in L.A. getting ready for a London trip, and Stevie was just in Atlanta for ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so the Vegas rendezvous that ended in “I do” floored everyone.

Our sources say there are a lot of hurt feelings among those close to the couple … especially their kids. We’re told Faith’s son, CJ Wallace — her child with Biggie Smalls — is especially upset … because he’s also Stevie’s godson.

Family sources on Faith’s side tell us … Faith told them Stevie J went to her Tuesday and told her they needed to get married that day. The sources think Stevie J knew if Faith started telling friends and family she was marrying him, they would talk her out of it.

And, get this … friends and family members were blowing up Faith’s phone Wednesday, asking her why she did it. She responded by sending them a song she just recorded with Stevie J called, “A Minute” with the explanation … it only took a minute to fall in love.

via TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. If Faith shows up on the next season of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta………

