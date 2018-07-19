CLOSE
DFW
3 Employees Shot at Fort Worth Bank

Three female employees were shot at a Fort Worth Bank Thursday morning, police say. The three women are in serious condition but have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers responded to the Veritex Bank in the 2400 block of Merrick Street at around 9:20 a.m. According to police, the original call came in as a robbery, but they are still investigating if a robbery occurred.

During a press conference, police said two suspects went into the bank with weapons drawn and then shots were fired. Police are still searching for the suspects but do not have descriptions available.

Two women were transported to John Peter Smith hospital while the other was sent to Harris Methodist.

Police say the bank was open at the time, but they do not know if any customers were inside at the time of the shooting.

“Obviously, this was early in the morning, traffic going up and down the streets here. If anybody in the area saw anything unusual, vehicles leaving the scene, any people running from the area that seems odd… if you saw anything that might seem unusual please give us a call,” said Sgt. Chris Britt with Fort Worth PD.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

via CBS 11

fort worth bank robbed

