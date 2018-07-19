WordEyeHeard: Lays Introduces 8 New Flavors

Remember that time Lays introduced crazy potato chip flavors, and we had but a short amount of time to try them before they disappeared forever? Well they’re back at it, and the flavors may be even crazier.

According to reports, the new “Tastes of America” flavors are all inspired by different cuisines across the U.S. The flavors include Cajun Spice, Chili con Queso, Chesapeake Crab Bay Spice, Deep Dish Pizza, Fried Pickles with Ranch, New England Lobster Roll, Pimento Cheese, and Sweet Thai Chili.

You’ll have to try them while supplies last because the new flavors will only be available in grocery stores from July 30th to September 23rd and in the region where the flavor was inspired by. To try them all, you’ll have to head to lays.com and place an order.

via TheShadeRoom

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: