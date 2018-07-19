Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs: Listen

Via | HotNewHipHop

Surprise! Chance The Rapper drops off 4 new songs out of nowhere.

Well look what we have here. Earlier in the week, reports started surfacing online that Chance The Rapper might be dropping a new album this week ahead of this weekend’s Special Olympic Games going down in Chicago. Unfortunately, Chance quickly debunked the rumors, saying “sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho.” While fans were let down a bit by this news, Chance decided to make up for it today by surprising us with the release of FOUR new songs. Tracklist: 1. I Might Need Security 2. Work Out 3. Wala Cam (Feat. Supa Bwe) 4. 65th & Inglewood READ MORE

