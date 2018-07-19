CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs: Listen

0 reads
Leave a comment
Chance The Rapper In Concert - Charlotte, NC

Source: Jeff Hahne / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Surprise! Chance The Rapper drops off 4 new songs out of nowhere.

Well look what we have here. Earlier in the week, reports started surfacing online that Chance The Rapper might be dropping a new album this week ahead of this weekend’s Special Olympic Games going down in Chicago. Unfortunately, Chance quickly debunked the rumors, saying “sorry no album this week, def been in the stu tho.” While fans were let down a bit by this news, Chance decided to make up for it today by surprising us with the release of FOUR new songs. 

Tracklist:

1. I Might Need Security

2. Work Out

3. Wala Cam (Feat. Supa Bwe)

4. 65th & Inglewood

READ MORE

Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs: Listen was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs: Listen

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Philly Mayor Kills Made in America Festival, Jay…
 3 hours ago
07.19.18
Drake & Entourage Chewed Out By Uber Driver…
 5 hours ago
07.19.18
Chance The Rapper Drops Off Four New Songs:…
 5 hours ago
07.19.18
Lil Baby
Lil Baby and Offset Hop Out The”Coupe” [New…
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
FOX's 'Star' - Season Two
Okay……Stevie J and Faith Evans Tie the Knot!
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Jay Z
Here’s Why Jay-Z Is MAD
 20 hours ago
07.18.18
Stevie J and Faith Evans Are MARRIED
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
#BijouStarFiles: Michelle Williams Checks Into Mental Heath Facility…
 21 hours ago
07.18.18
Faith Evans And Stevie J Married In Las…
 22 hours ago
07.18.18
Bryan Williams,Birdman
#WordEyeHeard: Birdman Launches New Label, Signs New Artist
 23 hours ago
07.18.18
15 items
YG Takes Over TopGolf In Atlanta [Exclusive Photos]
 1 day ago
07.18.18
What You Ordered Online Vs. What Your Received
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Go Awf: Ciara Brings Jersey Club Goodie-ness To…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Raptors agree to deal to acquire Spurs’ Kawhi…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
50 Cent Backs Off Clowning Atlanta Out Of…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For…
 1 day ago
07.18.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close