Drake & Entourage Chewed Out By Uber Driver For Denting His Car

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – After returning from a stint in London, Drake has been in Los Angeles for the last few days. As he and his entourage were arriving at the West Hollywood restaurant Delilah on Tuesday night (July 17), they had an unexpected run-in with an angry Uber driver.

The man was upset Drake and his bodyguards allegedly dinged his car with the door of their black SUV. In a video captured by TMZ, the man can be heard screaming “fucking idiot” as Drake looks on from across the parking lot.

Drake appears to walk off and the man calls the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. Once they arrived on the scene, they reportedly declined to take a report because accidentally dinging a car isn’t a crime.

