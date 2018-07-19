CLOSE
Philly Mayor Kills Made in America Festival, Jay Z Responds

JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

Via | HipHopDX

JAY-Z Writes Op-Ed Criticizing Philly’s Mayor For Evicting Made In America Festival

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney reportedly decided to move the annual Made In Americamusic festival from its home on Benjamin Franklin Parkway — but that was news to festival curator JAY-Z.

According to the Philly Inquirer, deputy communications director for the mayor’s office Sarah Reyes confirmed the news on Tuesday (July 17).

“This is the last year MIA will be held on the Parkway,” Reyes said.

Now, Hov has addressed the situation in an op-ed, which was published by the Inquirer on Wednesday (July 18). In the letter, he reveals the city of Philadelphia also attempted to stop the 2018 festival.

Philly Mayor Kills Made in America Festival, Jay Z Responds was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

